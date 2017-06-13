ask me anything
- MusicIce Cube Claps Back At Twitter User Over Crack Epidemic ClaimIce Cube had a response ready for a fan making the connection between NWA and the crack epidemic.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Reveals When He Plans To Retire From RapBig K.R.I.T. plans to keep going for at least another twenty years.By Alex Zidel
- GramDaniLeigh Details Pregnancy & Birth: "Laughing [With] My [Baby Daddy]"The singer explained how she first found out she was expecting and shared how motherhood has changed her life.By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Sean Talks "Friday Night Cypher," Favorite Anime & More In Reddit AMADuring a recent AMA on Reddit, Big Sean opened up about "Friday Night Cypher," Lil Wayne's impact, anime, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Anticswifisfuneral Says He's Not Close To Anybody From 2018 XXL Freshman Classwifisfuneral conducts an ask-me-anything session on Reddit, where he admits he does not speak to anybody from the 2018 XXL Freshman Class.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Keed Confirms Deluxe Album, Praises Post Malone, & Taunts Lil GotitLil Keed conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, where he revealed his favorite Young Thug project, the best advice he's ever gotten from him, and more.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Hilariously Shuts Down Question About Megan Thee Stallion SexMoneybagg Yo thinks that some things are better left unsaid.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Allegedly Told Journalist He's "Too Rich To Be Gay"Mats Nileskär speaks about Young Thug's reaction to a question about the gay scene in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill On Drake Beef: "Friends Fight Sometimes"Meek Mill answered a few fan questions about the feud today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicVince Staples Responds To Reddit AMA BacklashVince Staples couldn't have acted more uninterested in his latest Reddit AMA if he tried. By Q. K. W.