Gillie Da Kid Blasts "Ignorant" Conspiracy Theory About His Late Son's Tragic Murder

Gillie Da Kid Conspiracy Theory Late Son Murder Hip Hop News
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Gillie Da Kid Onstage during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gillie Da Kid's son YNG Cheese was murdered in Philadelphia two years ago, and he can't believe folks continue to disrespect them.

Gillie Da Kid may be in some beef with Johnny Manziel, but there's more smoke where that came from for folks disrespecting his family. In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter and Livebitez on Instagram, he ranted about folks accusing him of sacrificing his son YNG Cheese.

For those unaware, Gillie's son – real name Devin Spadey – was tragically murdered in Philadelphia two years ago. The rapper and hip-hop commentator blasted folks who continue to peddle these conspiracy theories despite his and his family's grieving process.

"My son got murdered in a ghetto in Philadelphia, standing on the corner. But n***as talk about, 'I sacrificed my son,'" Gillie Da Kid remarked about his son's passing. "Do you know how ignorant that is, bro? Listen, do you understand how I'm one of the realest n***as ever living, man? You can't offend me by typing some dumb s**t at the bottom of the joint.

"I've already accepted my son's passing," Gillie continued. "So you can't offend me by you typing some dumb s**t at the bottom of my joint. All you're doing is putting negative energy on yourself. All you're doing is shortening somebody's life up on your side. So when your mama or one of your aunts or your brother check out in the next six months, you put that negative energy on them. The world works off of energy, buddy. You on here telling a n***a, a solid n***a like me, that he killed his son for money. Think about that. A n***a think he's hurting me by typing that s**t. He's hurting his whole family."

Gillie Da Kid Son

Gillie Da Kid's tributes to his son have been constant, heartfelt, and grounded, as difficult of a process as this may be. But all the negativity piled on top of that is something he's happy to ignore and be at peace with.

At least better, lighter times have come forth, as innocuous and casual as they may be. Hopefully Gillie doesn't have to deal with all this unfounded and disrespectful gossip for much longer, although he seems ready to clap back.

