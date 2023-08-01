Gillie Da Kid Shares Heartfelt Thank You To Wallo For B-Day Gift: “I Love You Dog”

Gillie Da Kid thanked his Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, Wallo, for a gift on his first birthday following his son’s recent passing. Gillie showed off the 2023 Slingshot ROUSH in a video on Instagram, Monday.

“I pull up to the studio. This n***a bought me this for my birthday,” he said in the video. “Aye Lo, man, I love you. I was really down, man. This my first birthday without my son being here so I was really going through it and I pulled up to the studio and this n***a bought me this. This n***a cr*zy.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Gillie Da Kid and Wallo attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

He continued: “I love this n***a, man. This n***a cr*zy, man. Damn this joint nice as shit. Damn Lo. You hooked me up dog. Damn man. I appreciate you, cuz. Man I swear I love this n***a man. Damn man. God damn. This is a nice birthday gift. I love you dog!” In response to the video, some followers commented on Gillie’s upbeat demeanor despite the loss of his son. Fans of the podcast host came to his defense over the comments. One user wrote: “Nobody grieves the same and just because he’s smiling doesn’t stop his pain. Yall some suckered worry about your damnselves nobody grieves the same and there’s no time frame to grieve. It takes strength to keep going and im praying for unexplainable strength to anyone who has lost someone especially a child.”

Another fan added: “This man dealing with some of the worst pain he’ll probably ever go through and there’s people really questioning him about his grieving process. Anybody that’s ever seen Gillie knows even in the worst moments he tries to stay positive and feed positivity to the people he can reach. Let that man grieve.”

Gillie’s 25-year-old son, YNG Cheese, was shot and killed in Philadelphia on July 20. The podcast host broke his silence on the loss of his son in a statement on social media the following week. Tons of voices in hip-hop reached out to share messages of support including Killer Mike, Pusha T, YG, Metro Boomin, E-40, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Lloyd Banks, Bobby Shmurda, and more.

