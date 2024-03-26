Candace Owens Believes Diddy Is The "Fall Guy," Claims Feds Are Trying To Hide Evidence

Candace Owens has become a huge name in the political commentary world. Overall, she is a far-right conservative who has delivered some pretty disgusting takes. However, there are millions of people willing to listen to her. After all, how do you think Donald Trump won the election in 2016? Her fans are the same demographic, and they will eat up anything she has to say about a particular topic. Recently, Owens has been increasing her coverage of hip-hop. More specifically, she has been taking aim at Diddy, and the allegations surrounding him.

For instance, she recently said that Michael Jackson's death and Diddy's alleged actions are linked. Furthermore, she has stated that this is a bigger story than the Jeffrey Epstein case. Yesterday, Diddy had his homes in Miami and Los Angeles raided. Now, all eyes are on the Diddy case and what is about to become of it. As for Owens, she decided to weigh in all of this, in the tweet below. As you can see, she believes that Diddy was not the head of the ship. Instead, he was simply following orders and will now be seen as the fall guy.

Candace Owens Speaks

"The Feds are currently raiding Diddy’s house. They already knew what he was up to but he is going to be the fall guy so that they can protect the people at the top of the ring," Owens wrote. "They are raiding his home to hide evidence not to find it. That’s how this works." This borders on conspiracy theory territory, however, Owens is not the only person who believes this. Needless to say, the entire Diddy situation has the entire hip-hop world talking. Only time will tell what happens next.

Let us know what you think of this take from Candace Owens, in the comments section down below. What do you think will happen to Diddy considering what just went down at his homes? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

