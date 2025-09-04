Cardi B Explains Why America Is In A "Very Bad Place"

Cardi B says that America is in a "very bad place" and that the United States has been doing "immoral, evil things." She discussed the state of the country during a new interview with Billboard.

“America is in a very bad place,” she said. “No matter who’s in charge, it’s going to stay like that because we’re paying for bad karma. We’ve been supporting and endorsing immoral, evil things. Not one person is going to pay for it; the whole country is going to pay for it.”

It's far from the first time Cardi has spoken out about politics. She recently endorsed Kamala Harris during one of her campaign events ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election. “I know the White House watches my stuff. I have a big platform,” Cardi told Billboard. “I know they listen to what I say…There’s a president that knows I’ve never supported him and it’s like if I say something, he’s not going to care.”

She continued: “There’s no bigger leader than God. We’ve been doing immoral stuff. We’ve been supporting and endorsing immoral, evil things…Not one person is going to pay for it; the whole country is going to pay for it.”

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B's interview with Billboard comes as she gears up for the long-awaited release of her sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama? She'll finally be releasing the project on September 19. It arrives over seven years after the release of her debut effort, Invasion of Privacy.

Further speaking with Billboard, Cardi also gave some insight as to what fans can expect when she hits the road in promotion of the project. "I know I’m a good performer. Well, am I? No, I’m great. I’m actually really great because I was a stripper. (Laughs.) But no, I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had," she teased. "From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best. I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-ass nothing."