Julia Fox Admits "Men Don't Do It For Me" After Kanye West Fling

Julia Fox has revealed that she's pansexual and isn't interested in men physically anymore after she made headlines for her brief relationship with Kanye West in 2022. Speaking with Allure for a new interview, Fox opened up about her sexuality.

“I'm pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she told the outlet. “If it were just down to the physical, I'm more attracted to the female body. Men don't do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man's mind. I'm a vibes person.”

Regardless of the recent realization, Fox says there have always been signs. “I think women have a harder time [realizing they’re queer] because we are so programmed to perform for men," she explained. From there, she noted that she's had woman be “psycho codependent besties,” which she now describes as "relationships." Fox continued: “Looking back, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship.’ But there was no way I was going to admit that to myself, and I couldn't because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me.”

Julia Fox & Kanye West's Relationship

Julia Fox and Kanye West began dating in January 2022. At the time, West had just begun divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The relationship ended up a brief one, lasting just over a month.