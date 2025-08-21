Julia Fox Admits "Men Don't Do It For Me" After Kanye West Fling

BY Cole Blake 496 Views
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Julia Fox and Ye attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Julia Fox previously made headlines with her dating life through a relationship with Kanye West back in 2022.

Julia Fox has revealed that she's pansexual and isn't interested in men physically anymore after she made headlines for her brief relationship with Kanye West in 2022. Speaking with Allure for a new interview, Fox opened up about her sexuality.

“I'm pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she told the outlet. “If it were just down to the physical, I'm more attracted to the female body. Men don't do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man's mind. I'm a vibes person.”

Regardless of the recent realization, Fox says there have always been signs. “I think women have a harder time [realizing they’re queer] because we are so programmed to perform for men," she explained. From there, she noted that she's had woman be “psycho codependent besties,” which she now describes as "relationships." Fox continued: “Looking back, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship.’ But there was no way I was going to admit that to myself, and I couldn't because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me.”

Julia Fox & Kanye West's Relationship

Julia Fox and Kanye West began dating in January 2022. At the time, West had just begun divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The relationship ended up a brief one, lasting just over a month.

Speaking with The Times after the release of her memoir, Down the Drain, last year, Fox admitted that she regretted dating the controversial rapper.“I regret that relationship so much," she said at the time. "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.” Fox mentioned West in her book, but only referred to him as “the artist."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
