Julia Fox Explains Why She Regrets Dating Kanye West "So Much"

Julia Fox made some major revelations about the relationship.

Julia Fox says she regrets her relationship with Kanye West "so much." The two dated for a short period in early 2022, following his split from Kim Kardashian. She made the revelation in an interview with The Times published on Saturday, in which he reflected on her recent memoir, Down the Drain. She referred to West as simply “the artist” in the book.

“I regret that relationship so much," she said when asked about dating the controversial rapper. "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.” She also revealed that she was against the two of them going public.

Julia Fox & Kanye West Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on January 24, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

She hasn't always had a negative outlook on the relationship. Reflecting on it during an interview with The New York Times back in June, she described it as a "blessing." “You know, it was actually a blessing that he came into my life,” Fox said at the time. “He kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me. I’d get into fights with my creative team about it and be really upset about it, but then ultimately always concede and just do what they wanted me to do because it was easier than arguing. When he left, it was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do what I wanna do.’ I kind of felt like, ‘Oh my god, the world is my oyster. I’m my own muse.'"

Fox originally released Down the Drain back in October 2023. Since splitting from Fox, West has since married Bianca Censori. Be on the lookout for further updates on Julia Fox on HotNewHipHop.