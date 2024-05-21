Julia Fox Criticizes Diddy After He Releases Assault Video Apology

Julia Fox is not afraid to speak her mind. The actress and model has developed a reputation for making lots of controversial public statements. Her stance on the Diddy and Cassie situation, however, places her firmly in the majority. She was approached by TMZ reporters on May 20, and she made it clear that she was horrified by the footage CNN released. She condemned Diddy's actions outright, despite the fact that the disgraced mogul recently issued an apology on social media.

The exchange between Fox and reporters was mainly focused on the actress' recent comments on celibacy. She asserted that focusing on one's goals over sexual conquests will result in a happier life. "Just focus on yourself, prioritize yourself," she explained. "And you'll see that once you decenter men, then everything you want in life will come true." It was when she got into her vehicle that the topic then shifted to the Diddy and Cassie footage.

Julia Fox Called Diddy's Behavior "Disgusting"

Fox was asked point blank what she thought about the footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie, and she described it as "disgusting." She also voiced her support for the R&B singer. "My heart goes out to Cassie," she told TMZ. Julia Fox has spoken out against men using their influence to hide their crimes in the past. The actress claimed that she was drugged and assaulted by a billionaire in her memoir, Down the Drain. She detailed an incident in which she was invited on a private jet, and given champagne. Fox then stated that she woke up next to the unnamed billionaire, with no recollection of how she got there.

Fox added that the lack of evidence, and the way other famous women had been treated when they came forward, led to her not taking legal action. "I don’t know if I would," she wrote. "And then go to battle, have years of my life taken away, and have to relive it? We’ve literally seen what happens, with Amber Heard. It’s like: is it worth it at the end of the day."

