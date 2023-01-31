Thanks to social media, celebrities are able to share more intimate content with their fanbase than ever before. Those who live in luxurious abodes often wind up sharing their homes on the cover of Architectural Digest. However, Julia Fox chose to stay true to her brand by showing off her modest New York City apartment on TikTok.

Last week, the Italian starlet uploaded a video breaking down the layout of the home she shares with her 2-year-old son, Valentino. She reveals that she turned her living room into a bedroom, and converted her closet into a playspace for her beloved little boy.

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰 ♬ original sound – Julia fox

Fox also didn’t hesitate to point out any of the mess and clutter surrounding her. There was a collection of shoe boxes in her kitchen, and a mouse responsible for picking up crumbs. While many praised the Uncut Gems actress for being “real” and “humble,” the TikTok obviously didn’t come without its share of criticism.

Yesterday (January 30), the Forbidden Fruits podcast host responded to a comment inquiring why she lives in such a modest apartment if her net worth is allegedly $30 million. “Even though I could have probably afforded a bigger place — probably, ’cause I am in New York after all — you know, it’s about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino,” she explained.

“I don’t want him to grow up and be, like, a f*cking prick,” she went on. Fox also noted that she grew up in a one-bedroom in Italy before moving to Manhattan at age six. Because she “grew up in the real world,” she hopes that her only child will have a similar experience.

Julia Fox and son Valentino are seen on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The 32-year-old also addressed the rumours regarding her net worth. “First of all, I’m not worth $30 million. Not even close. And second of all, I don’t give a f*ck because I don’t need $30 million,” she told the camera. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. All those celebrity net worth [websites] are complete BS.”

In the past, some haters have accused Fox of spending thousands of dollars on her unique designer wardrobe. She later brought this up in the same video, explaining that the pieces she wears are often borrowed couture. Many also come from young designers on the rise.

When reflecting on the response to her NYC abode, she said, “I got a lot of mixed reviews. Most of it was really… supportive, and it really warms my heart that so many people could relate. I used to be, like, an aesthetic queen and want my space curated perfectly a certain way, but then I realized there’s more to life. I don’t give a f*ck, OK?”

Her apartment may have people talking now, but earlier this month, it was the socialite’s past relationships with Kanye West and Drake that made headlines. During a sitdown with Andy Cohen, she candidly answered questions about both men, among other things.

Read everything Julia Fox had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]