Julia Fox is being roasted online for a tour she posted of her New York City apartment. The video, which has gained over 8 million views, begins with Fox explaining she believes in “maximum transparency.”

“I never thought in a million years I’d do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency,” the Uncut Gems actress says to start the video. “I know I’m gonna get roasted, and whatever, but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Julia Fox attends Converse Presents “Savitree,” A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16 in New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Converse)

Fox explained that she shares her bedroom with her 2-year-old son Valentino’s playroom. As for her son’s bedroom, it features a lofted bed for extra space.

“I put the most effort in this room, I think,” she said. “However, he does not hang out in here at all. He only wants to be in mama’s room.”

Before the end of the tour, Fox also admitted that they’ve been dealing with a mice problem. However, Fox says she has no plans to address it. Instead, she plans to use them to clean crumbs off the floor.

“We do have a small mouse problem,” she said. “It’s a problem depending on how you look at it. I kind of let them rock, i appreciate that they at night while we’re sleeping, they come up and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor, so yeah, I’m not going to evict the mice any time soon.”

“ONE mouse, and he’s cute,” she added in the caption.

Check out Julia Fox’s apartment tour on TikTok below.

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰 ♬ original sound – Julia fox

