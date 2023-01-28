Julia Fox Trolled For NYC Apartment Tour
Julia Fox showed off her New York City apartment in a new tour on TikTok.
Julia Fox is being roasted online for a tour she posted of her New York City apartment. The video, which has gained over 8 million views, begins with Fox explaining she believes in “maximum transparency.”
“I never thought in a million years I’d do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency,” the Uncut Gems actress says to start the video. “I know I’m gonna get roasted, and whatever, but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”
Fox explained that she shares her bedroom with her 2-year-old son Valentino’s playroom. As for her son’s bedroom, it features a lofted bed for extra space.
“I put the most effort in this room, I think,” she said. “However, he does not hang out in here at all. He only wants to be in mama’s room.”
Before the end of the tour, Fox also admitted that they’ve been dealing with a mice problem. However, Fox says she has no plans to address it. Instead, she plans to use them to clean crumbs off the floor.
“We do have a small mouse problem,” she said. “It’s a problem depending on how you look at it. I kind of let them rock, i appreciate that they at night while we’re sleeping, they come up and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor, so yeah, I’m not going to evict the mice any time soon.”
“ONE mouse, and he’s cute,” she added in the caption.
Check out Julia Fox’s apartment tour on TikTok below.
