"No Diddy" Trends As Social Media Users Don't Accept Mogul's Apology

BYCaroline Fisher1094 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Today, Diddy issued a formal response to the now-viral footage of him physically assaulting his former partner Cassie.

Late last week, CNN released exclusive footage of Diddy and Cassie at a hotel in 2016, which has since gone viral. The disturbing video has been making its rounds online, with many calling it the smoking gun fans needed to convince them of his guilt. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen pulling the singer to the ground, kicking her, and trying to drag her back to his room. He also throws what appears to be a glass vase at her.

For those who don't recall, Cassie sued Diddy in November of last year, accusing him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and more in her now-settled lawsuit. The footage certainly appears to corroborate some of her allegations, though the Los Angeles D.A.'s Office says the incident occurred "beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

Read More: Diddy Issues Formal Apology For Cassie Assault As Footage Goes Viral: Watch

Diddy Apologizes For Assaulting Cassie In Viral 2016 Footage

Today, Diddy broke his silence for the first time since the graphic footage surfaced online, issuing an apology for his actions. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Now, social media users are reacting to the mogul's apology, with most agreeing that they don't accept it. The phrase "No Diddy" is currently trending on Twitter/X, with countless commenters weighing in on his recent response. Many also argue that the person who really needs an apology is Cassie, though he failed to address her directly in his post.

Social Media Users React To Diddy's Apology

What do you think of Diddy breaking his silence as the 2016 footage of him assaulting Cassie goes viral? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

Read More: Diddy Accused By Producer Of Trying To Force Oral Sex Onto Him

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2018 Fox Network UpfrontMusicDiddy Issues Formal Apology For Cassie Assault As Footage Goes Viral: Watch4.1K
35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York - ArrivalsMusicYung Miami's Questionable Comment Sparks Debate As Diddy & Cassie Footage Goes Viral4.9K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage13.9K
Ringside At "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" Presented By SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPVMusicCassie Allegedly Hides From Diddy Under Blanket In Resurfaced Footage6.7K