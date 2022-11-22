Julia Fox Disappoints Fans With Dating Ye To “Help” Kim K Comments
After being called out for dating Ye earlier this year, the model offered an explanation of what her true motives were in the relationship.
While Julia Fox has been becoming something of a TikTok Queen in recent weeks, one of her latest videos seems to have put a dent in her crown.
In case you missed it, earlier this week the Uncut Gems actress was called out by a follower on the platform over her relationship with Kanye West. The two had something of a whirlwind romance earlier this year, though they ultimately went their separate ways to move on to other endeavours (and people – in the rapper’s case, anyway).
In response to the hate, Fox was ready to give an explanation. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, Kanye’s yelling at me, like, what do I do?” she recalled after explaining that the father of four would apparently previously “bombard” her with messages. “But then I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him and then just get him to like me.’”
“I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter,” she specifically mentioned. “First of all, he wasn’t on any forms of social media then.” Furthermore, she said that Ye “didn’t even talk about his relationship.”
Ultimately, it seems it was West’s tweeting habits that pushed her to finally walk away from their short-lived union.
While Fox’s TikTok videos normally earn her immense praise, the response to this one, in particular, has fallen far flatter.
“Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West to distract him from harassing Kim,” one Twitter user consequently wrote on Monday (November 21). “She said, ‘Let me come up with something quick,’ and I hate it so bad.”
Others wrote, “Julia, when has a white woman [ever] saved anyone from anything!!?” and “GIRL DON’T PISS ME OFF.”
See more reactions to the 32-year-old’s latest controversial video below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.
