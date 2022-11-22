While Julia Fox has been becoming something of a TikTok Queen in recent weeks, one of her latest videos seems to have put a dent in her crown.

In case you missed it, earlier this week the Uncut Gems actress was called out by a follower on the platform over her relationship with Kanye West. The two had something of a whirlwind romance earlier this year, though they ultimately went their separate ways to move on to other endeavours (and people – in the rapper’s case, anyway).

Julia Fox and Ye are seen arriving at the Schiaparelli fashion show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

In response to the hate, Fox was ready to give an explanation. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, Kanye’s yelling at me, like, what do I do?” she recalled after explaining that the father of four would apparently previously “bombard” her with messages. “But then I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him and then just get him to like me.’”

“I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter,” she specifically mentioned. “First of all, he wasn’t on any forms of social media then.” Furthermore, she said that Ye “didn’t even talk about his relationship.”

Ultimately, it seems it was West’s tweeting habits that pushed her to finally walk away from their short-lived union.

While Fox’s TikTok videos normally earn her immense praise, the response to this one, in particular, has fallen far flatter.

“Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West to distract him from harassing Kim,” one Twitter user consequently wrote on Monday (November 21). “She said, ‘Let me come up with something quick,’ and I hate it so bad.”

Others wrote, “Julia, when has a white woman [ever] saved anyone from anything!!?” and “GIRL DON’T PISS ME OFF.”

See more reactions to the 32-year-old’s latest controversial video below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.

julia fox said she dated kanye west to distract him from harassing kim. she said, “let me come up with something quick” and i hate it so bad pic.twitter.com/xnGynBOgSx — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) November 21, 2022

Julia Fox (a white woman) told the net that she dated kanye (a black man) to save Kim (a white woman) from him instead of admitting that she, like Kim, wanted to use a black man for fame lmfao 🤣 Julia, when has a white woman every saved anyone from anything!!? — Napoleon complex (@lafilledu10eme) November 22, 2022

Julia Fox on TikTok talkin bout Kanye “was being normal around her & she was dating him to distract him from Kim” GIRL DON’T PISS ME OFF pic.twitter.com/rFhCtFZsf8 — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) November 21, 2022

i like julia fox but her saying she dated kanye to try & stop the harassment towards kim and framing it like she was doing kim a favor and being a savior 💀 stfu, you wanted clout and you got it and that’s okay — caitlin (@slaytlinbb2) November 22, 2022

Julia fox fr said she got with Kanye as a way to distract him and save Kim 😭😭😭 — ❤️‍🔥 (@theericklouis) November 21, 2022

kinda loving julia fox rn but her saying she only dated kanye to get him to leave kim alone is the fakest girl boss move i’ve ever seen, just say u wanted to date a powerful man and left when u realized he wasn’t pretending to be insane — elleb❤️‍🔥 (@belleleea) November 22, 2022

Julia Fox saying she dated Kanye to get him off Kim’s back sounds like something I said in grade 5 when I started dating my friends ex. — sumaya (@sumayamamdoo) November 22, 2022

I’m sorry idrc about Julia fox dating kanye but she is so unserious saying she dated him to keep him away from Kim and y’all are very stupid for believing that — liv (@oIivea) November 22, 2022

julia fox getting on tiktok and saying that kanye was “normal” with her and she dated him to save kim from backlash in response to all the drama is so laughable — khalilah🌙 (@klhsmn) November 21, 2022

julia fox saying she wanted to save kim from kanye sounds like the hottest pile of bullshit i’ve ever heard in my life, im sorry🤣 — midas 🫳🏾 (@hoemie_) November 21, 2022

[Via]