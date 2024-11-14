Karlissa Saffold Disses Kris Jenner After Kim Kardashian Admits To Feeling Like A Single Parent

News: White House Correspondents Dinner
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as Pete Davidson looks on from the wings as they arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Karlissa Saffold is throwing shade.

During her appearance on the What In the Winkler? podcast earlier this month, Kim Kardashian opened up about parenting the four children she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The SKIMS founder admitted that it's been one of her biggest struggles. Sadly, she also shared that she feels as though she's doing it mostly by herself, despite having help.

“I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting. And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us," she told host Zoe Winkler. “But sometimes in the middle of the night when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

Karlissa Saffold Responds To Kim Kardashian Claiming She's Raising Her Kids Herself

Of course, many social media users perceived this as shade directed at Ye, who clearly isn't co-parenting up to the reality star's standards. While many called her out about complaining about parenthood as someone with far more resources than most, others empathized with her struggles. Karlissa Saffold even hoped online to share her own interesting response to Kim's claim, which seemingly included disses aimed at her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

"Chile welcome to the club but at least the black men ain’t leave us for no man," Saffold captioned a carousel of photos of her and Kim with their children. "🤷🏽‍♀️ #singlemotherhoodsucks." Her remark has commenters split, with many arguing that she has little room to criticize other people's family dynamics.

