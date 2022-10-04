Jay-Z is banking on the future of pizza with his latest investment. According to Hypebeast, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s venture capital firm led a $16.5M round of investments in a robot pizza start-up company.

Stellar Pizza is Marcy Venture Partners latest investment, joining a portfolio that consists of brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty. The LA-based start-up’s automated pizza machine was created by former SpaceX engineers, such as former CEO Benson Tsai.

The entire premise of the robot pizza is to make quick and efficient pies that can be ordered via a mobile app. The customer would place their order and within five minutes, the robot would be able to chef up an entire pizza. However, that isn’t to say there won’t be humans involved. Stellar Pizza would have an employee on standby to slice and box each pizza. Apparently, it can produce up to 420 pizzas before it needs to be restocked.

It looks like students at the University Of California will be the first to test out the robot pizza. The company intends to launch its first robot on the Southern California campus at some point this fall.

If successful, it seems like we might end up seeing more robot pizzas across the country in the near future. With a quick turn-around rate of five minutes, pizza lovers will certainly want to test out these robot-produced pies when they expand.

