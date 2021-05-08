Jay-Z does not rest when it comes to making the right investment ventures to earn him a proper return. He owns his own liquor brands, marijuana line, and just recently reportedly filed paperwork to trademark "2/J" for TV and film production. That all being considered, fresh off selling his Tidal venture to Jack Dorsey's Square for a cool $350 million, he's now ready to enter the world of NFTs.

NFT marketplace Bitski, which describes itself as the “Shopify for NFTs," revealed on Thursday (May 6) that Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners are included in the list of investors who pumped $19 million into the San Francisco-based startup company. The team of investors also includes Roc Nation co-founder Jay Brown, Troy Carter, 3LAU, and more.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

New investors for Bitski also include Marcy Ventures, Metapurse, Andrew Gertler’s AG Ventures, Trevor McFedries (Creator of Miquela); Night Media (MrBeast), Serena Williams, Wendi Murdoch, in addition to senior executives at TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, 100 Thieves, Adobe and even more.

The aim of Bitski is to provide a more simple platform for brands, game developers, and consumers to create, buy and sell digital goods in one space.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA

This already seems to be shaping up to be a good investment for Hov in the long run. These days, it seems like all the rave is about NFTs. A few exclusive digital goods being sold on the platform include Kurt Cobain's final photoshoot and some of XXXTentacion's unreleased SoundCloud songs.

Definitely a major W for Jay-Z.

