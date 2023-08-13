Travis Scott & Model Tianna Lynnm Vacation In Ibiza With Friends Amid SZA Dating Rumours

It seems as though we’ve officially seen the last of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner as a couple. The latter is said to be dating Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet still. However, we have yet to see them together to confirm the gossip. As for the rapper, his energy has been primarily poured into promoting his new UTOPIA album. Nevertheless, he still found time in his busy schedule to stir up romance rumours with frequent collaborator SZA.

The “Drew Barrymore” singer appeared in La Flame’s new “K-POP” music video a few weeks ago. This only further fuelled the juicy rumours. She also lent her vocal talents to Scott’s “TELEKINESIS” song alongside Future. This marked yet another successful joint effort for the speculated lovers. While neither creative has publicly addressed the situation, Scott did appear out in Ibiza with a group of this past weekend – among them was model Tianna Lynnm, known for sharing sultry snaps of her hourglass figure and cosplay looks on Instagram.

Tianna Lynnm Spotted on Vacation with Travis Scott

Photos obtained by DailyMail show the Houston native looking fresh in an all-black fit, even with the summer heat. The entourage around him was made up of mostly close male friends. Still, the Fashion Nova ambassador’s presence in his vicinity didn’t go unnoticed. It’s unclear at this time how Jenner feels about her co-parent allegedly moving on, but while he’s been living lavish overseas, she recently celebrated her 26th birthday back at home with her loved ones.

After a much longer than anticipated break from releasing music due to the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott seems happier than ever now that UTOPIA is finally out in the world. Read what the father of two had to say to fans this weekend regarding their immense support for the album, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

