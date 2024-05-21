Snoop Dogg Auction Includes Loads Of Personal Memorabilia Including A Used Blunt

You are not going to find to many artists who have had a more successful and expansive career than Snoop Dogg. From movies and music to fashion and alcohol, the California legend has been able to create so many avenues for himself. He is easily one of the more influential names the genre has ever seen and there will truly never be another mogul like him. Because of how many different corners of the business world that he has explored, Snoop Dogg has been able to launch a personal memorabilia auction. According to a report from AllHipHop, he teamed up with DJ Skee who happens to run a memorabilia authentication and auction company called The Realest.

The live bidding has already begun as of earlier today and was announced the day before. It appears that the war to receive some of Snoop's most prized possessions will end on June 16. One of the items that has been getting a lot of traction on Skee's website so far has been a used blunt from Dogg. Also referred to as roach weed, meaning it was smoked until nearly the very end of the blunt.

Read More: Cam'ron Explains What Went Down During Viral CNN Interview

Snoop Dogg's Auction Has Already Kicked Off And Will End Soon

"A 1-of-1 actual blunt smoked by Snoop Dogg. Preserved in resin in Snoop’s personal ashtray to display for eternity, this is an auction piece like no other. This is the first ever authenticated Snoop Dogg roach, making it one of the most unique pieces of memorabilia ever created." At the time of writing the highest bid sits at $439.00. Other items include chains, scripts, clothes, plaques, and more.

What are your thoughts on this Snoop Dogg memorabilia auction? Do you think this could be a smart idea for artists going forward to make extra money? What item do you find to be the most bizarre? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your takes in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Snoop Dogg. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Eminem Teases Release Date For New Music And It's Sooner Than You Think

[Via]