Snoop Dogg is one of hip hop’s greatest assets. The West Coast legend is known just as much for his love of California and marijuana as he is his music. As a cannabis enthusiast, Snoop was one of the first rappers to have his own strain of marijuana, dubbed the Snoop OG. Last month, the “Gin & Juice” legend reveled that he smokes a whopping 81 blunts a day, seven days a week.

On his first time smoking marijuana, Snoop told Esquire, “The first time I got high off marijuana was in the seventies, with one of my uncles. They had these little roaches on the table–these part-way-smoked marijuana cigarettes–and there was some Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull.” The 50-year old star added, “[I] sipped the Schlitz, and my uncle asked me did I wanna hit that roach. And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was about eight or nine years old.”

With a longterm relationship to ganja such as Snoop’s, it comes as no surprise that fans are willing to pay money for a blunt from the legend. According to actor Seth Rogan, the Grammy nominated rapper once sold a blunt for $10,000 at an Alzheimer’s Charity Auction back in 2016. “Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s,” the actor recounted, as his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen chimed in, “I think it went for $10,000.”

Rogen went on to praise the iconic music legend, adding, ”If you’re lucky enough to be able to get Snoop Dogg to come perform at your show and auction off a blunt for Alzheimer’s care and research, then I think that speaks very well to an unexpected but effective kind of melding of matters and sensibilities.”

As for Snoop, he recently gave his personal blunt roller a raise, due to inflation. Share your thoughts below.

