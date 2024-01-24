2pac Ticket Autographed By The Late Rapper To Be Auctioned Off

Fans of classic hip-hop and collectors of vintage memorabilia from the genre have the chance to secure a rare find. Earlier this week an auction house announced that they're going to be auctioning off an incredibly rare 2pac find. The piece in question is a concert ticket signed by the rap legend. The show took place in 1992, just a few months after the release of his debut album 2pacalypse Now. The ticket is for a show at San Francisco's Warfield that also featured Digital Underground.

While the ticket itself is a nice find, the signature is what makes the collectible so valuable. "PEACE 2U 2PAC" the signature on the ticket reads. It's a simple message but one that makes it so much rarer of a find and hip-hop collectors have taken notice. The auction begins later this week on January 26 and it's impossible to say how high it could get. Last year, a ring worn by the rapper was auctioned off for more than $1 million. Check out pictures of the ticket itself below.

Autographed 2pac Ticket From 1992

2pac's name has been in the news quite a bit in recent months. That began last year when Las Vegas police executed a raid that was tied to the investigation surrounding his murder. That eventually led to the arrest of Keefe D who was subsequently charged with the legendary rapper's murder. Keefe has repeatedly done interviews online where he's discussed details of the case and his reported involvement in it.

Though his trial hasn't even started yet there's been plenty of drama surrounding Keefe D. He's had repeated trouble with lawyers and just replaced his legal team once again last week. He pleaded not guilty to the accusations and is claiming that many of his comments online are exaggerated for entertainment. What do you think of an autographed 2pac ticket going to auction later this week? How much do you think the ticket will end up selling for? Let us know in the comment section below.

