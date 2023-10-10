2Pac As The Face of Nixon Watches Sparks Controversy

Late hip-hop icon 2Pac has become the new face of Nixon watches, leaving fans both intrigued and confused about the unexpected product placement. Billboard announced the partnership on Tuesday, Oct. 3, revealing that 2Pac, known for hits like "Hit Em Up" is now the featured figure in a collection of five watches. While the intention behind this collaboration was to commemorate 2Pac's "legacy and timeless style," according to a press release, it has stirred mixed reactions among fans. Some have expressed their disapproval, questioning the choice of such a partnership. The release of the collection aligns with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. And commemorates the 27th anniversary of Shakur's passing in September 1996.

These timepieces come with price tags ranging from $175 to $600. However, some people are not too happy. One fan, in particular, exclaimed "WHO APPROVED THIS BULLSH**?" They went on to draw a parallel with Biggie Smalls, another legendary rapper, asking whether his estate would ever permit his likeness to be associated with a product he didn't endorse. The sentiment was clear – this decision seemed questionable at best. Some people did seem to support the cause, with comments such as "I want one right now. The black one!" and "Need this ASAP!"

Fans Are Not Happy About The 2Pac Watches

Another fan chimed in with a two-word response: "TOM WHALLEY." The mention of Tom Whalley, a prominent exec in the music industry, hints at potential involvement in the decision-making process regarding this partnership. The news of 2Pac's image being tied to Nixon watches has undoubtedly raised eyebrows within the hip-hop community and among loyal fans. It prompts discussions about the careful handling of an artist's legacy, especially when it comes to posthumous collaborations and endorsements.

2Pac's legacy continues to resonate strongly in the world of hip-hop and beyond. However, the controversy surrounding this partnership serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in preserving and honoring an artist's memory. It also underscores the importance of ensuring that such collaborations align with the artist's values and authentic style. In other news, progress has been made in Tupac's murder trial recently. Las Vegas police arrested Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur, nearly 27 years after the incident. Keep reading for more news on HNHH.

