Yelawolf And Cowboy Killer Deliver Rockin' New Track "Day Dreams"

Yelawolf is a rapper who has always done things a little differently compared to your more conventional spitter. Throughout his storied career, he has mixed rock, country, and hip-hop in an effortless fashion. The Gadsden, Alabama native is still relatively active even during the latter stages. In fact, his last album was a collaborative effort almost two years ago called Sometimes Y. He worked on that with Shooter Jennings and it was more of a rock record than rap.

On the singles side of things, Yelawolf is bringing it too. In 2023 he put out four tracks for streaming. Additionally, he just released another one about a week and a half ago with the Dirty Heads called "John Linen." This time, Yelawolf is back with a single that proves he still has the lyrical juices flowing. He is working with someone who emanates his style. His name is Cowboy Killer and together they are bringing "Day Dreams."

Listen To "Day Dreams" By Yelawolf And Cowboy Killer

According to a chat with Apple Music, Cowboy Killer put Yelawolf's Blacksheep album as one of his three favorite records ever. Killer has been putting out music since 2019 and already he is working with a legend. Fans seem to be enjoying the great chemistry these two share on it as the song already has over 300,000 views. Be sure to check it out above.

