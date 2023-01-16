Wiz Khalifa took issue with people saying that quitting weed has changed their lives in a recent rant on social media. While he admits that quitting can have a positive effect, he doesn’t want to hear it from anyone who hasn’t been clean for at least a decade.

Wiz addressed the issue in a video shared on his Instagram Story, last week.

“Check this out: if you smoked weed for the majority of your life and you just stopped smoking weed, don’t try to convince everybody that your life has changed so much just ‘cause you quit smoking weed, dog,” Wiz began.

NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT – SEPTEMBER 11: Wiz Khalifa performs on Day 4 of Bestival at Robin Hill Country Park on September 11, 2016 in Newport, Isle of Wight.

“That shit – it don’t happen that fast,” he added. “Tap in about 15 years when the effects really kick in. A year, a couple days, a few months… That ain’t long enough to see no progress, fam. Straight up.”

He continued: “And if you wasn’t getting shit done off of weed, it’s probably just ‘cause you don’t know how to get shit done. Some people eat too much and they get fat. You gotta know how to moderate that shit. So if you been smoking 10-15 years, tap in 15 years later if you not smoking weed and then make a fucking video.”

While he’s not quitting weed anytime soon, Wiz did recently share a track titled “NeverDrinkingAgain.” Posting the song on social media at the end of 2022, Wiz wrote: “Just in time for New Years. Enjoy your festivities drink responsibly and tag me when you use this sound in your video the day after #neverdrinkingagain.”

