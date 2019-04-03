quit
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Slams People Who Quit Smoking Weed & Quickly Call It Life-ChangingWiz Khalifa says he's tired of people quitting weed and immediately saying their life has changed.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Apologizes For Saying She's Quitting MusicDoja Cat apologized to her fans for saying she wanted to quit music.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Strips & Storms Off Field In Middle Of GameAntonio Brown took off his shirt and stormed off in the middle of the Bucs' game, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicOctavian Announces That He's Quitting MusicOctavian's announcement comes nearly a year after the rapper's ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse. By Aron A.
- GramBritney Spears Says She's Done Performing & Calls Out Haters: "I Quit"Britney Spears called out her haters on Instagram and said she's done doing live performances.By Cole Blake
- LifeAmazon Is Worried That Everyone Is QuittingAmazon is reportedly worried about its extremely high turnover rate.By Taya Coates
- RandomBuffalo Emergency Response Team Quits In Solidarity With Cops Who Shoved Old ManThe entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has resigned in response to the suspension of two cops who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground.By Lynn S.
- TVBow Wow Quits "Growing Up Hip Hop"Bow Wow announced that he is leaving "Growing Up Hip Hop," after fellow cast members Master P and Romeo Miller also revealed that they were quitting the show.By Lynn S.
- MusicDaBaby Claims That He Gave Up Weed On New YearsDaBaby don't want no smoke... literally. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNoname Says She's Doesn't Want To "Dance On Stage For White People"Noname threatens to retireBy Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Claims He Almost Quit On Coming Back To The NBAIt hasn't always been easy for Melo.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Reveals He's Quitting The NFL In Epic Twitter RantBrown seems to be officially done with the league.By Alexander Cole
- TVWalter Mosley Quits "Star Trek" After Being Reprimanded For Using N-WordMosley, who is Black, left the show. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLamar Odom Says He’s Done Watching PornLamar said it's been about a month since he last watched porn.By Kevin Goddard
- BarsFreddie Gibbs Raids "LA Leakers" With His Son, Drops Otherworldly FreestyleGibbs made Dom Kennedy's "My Type Of Party" his very own batterram.By Devin Ch
- SportsNuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Almost Quit Basketball During His 2-Year Rehab StintMichael Porter Jr.'s left knee sprain is but a minor setback in his 2-year battle over career-threatening injuries. By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Vows To Quit Music, Claims Title Of "Most Talented Female Rapper"Azealia Banks still ain't pulling her punches.By Devin Ch
- SportsMagic Johnson's Wife Says He Has "No Regrets" About Leaving LakersMagic abruptly left the Lakers on Tuesday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Thanks The Lakers On Twitter After Quitting Last NightMagic says he'll be a Laker for life.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingBecky Lynch Thinks Ronda Rousey Will Quit If She Loses At WrestlemaniaLynch doesn't think Ronda has it in her to keep going.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJimmy Butler Wanted To Quit Basketball While At MarquetteButler spoke about his dilemma with journalist Taylor Rooks.By Alexander Cole