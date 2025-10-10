Offset Reveals Emotional Moment With His Son That Convinced Him To Quit Codeine

Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Rapper Offset attends Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Offset's interview with Keke Palmer touched on a lot of sensitive topics, and it seems the rapper was willing to be transparent.

The music business is a tricky gauntlet to navigate for many artists young and old for different reasons. Particularly in hip-hop, there can be a lot of peer pressure, especially to conform to certain tropes. There's this belief that sipping on drug-filled sodas and smoking weed is the cool thing to do.

However, for Offset, he was drinking codeine to deal with the stresses of his newfound fame. As he cites in his tell-all interview with Keke Palmer on her Baby, This is Keke Palmer platform, he became reliant on it after the success of "Bad and Boujee."

"Remember I told you after "Bad and Boujee" got real serious for me? It became like a job? It was more like I was doing things to cope. The job is a lot," he said. "Traveling all the time, not being with your kids all the time... being in the group [Migos], going against the business side of it, it's just all of that in one bottle."

However, he didn't quit until a gut-wrenching moment with his son convinced him to do so. "My oldest son kept asking for pineapple Fanta, but he don't really drink soda."

Offset Cardi B Relationship

Offset continues, "And then one day he came in studio like, ‘Why yours is different color than mine?’ It killed me. I’m like, 'Mine is old, I’m about to throw it away,' and I just grabbed it and walked off. When I went in my room, it’s just like, I damn near cried."

It was then that he came to the realization that as a father, he wasn't being the man he wanted to be. "He don’t even know that it’s drugs in here though. He don’t know, but in my head it’s like, him even just saying he want the same soda I want. It’s just like, ‘Oh no, I’m influencing him."

In addition, he thanked his mom for having those tough love conversations with him about his addiction. "I’m successful, I got money and when your mama calling you like and you and she like, 'You need to get off that stuff,' and she said it two or three times, it hurt for sure... I always get that wakeup call from my core people, my family. I’m thankful for having that."

This wasn't the only tough topic that was explored in-depth with Keke Palmer. Offset also admitted that he regrets not being a good-enough husband for Cardi B. "I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? "I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out... That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin."

