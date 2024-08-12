2 Chainz Claims He Was Scammed Out Of $1.5 Million For Cannabis Dispensary

2 Chainz is taking legal action.

An investment company representing 2 Chainz has filed a lawsuit against a dispensary shop called Pineapple Express Hollywood in Los Angeles Superior Court. They claim the cannabis company scammed him out of $1.5 million that he put into the opening of the store. It was originally supposed to open by April 2021, but a series of delays occurred and caused that date to be pushed back to March 2022. When he made the investment, 2 Chainz claims he was given the option to withdraw 110% of his money with 30 days’ notice.

The lawsuit states that the company failed to comply with the investment group's request for a return of the investment in May of that year. Eventually, in that December, Chainz personally reached out to co-founder Vincent Zadeh to inquire about the delay. Zadeh apparently told him his return agreement would no longer be honored. According to Hot 97, several other investors and business partners have already taken legal action against Zadeh for his dealings. In one instance, the firm is accused of never filing its income taxes and owing nearly $1.69 million in back taxes.

2 Chainz Performs During A-Town Music Festival In Georgia

SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA - AUGUST 03: Rapper 2 Chainz performs onstage during the A-Town. Music Festival at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on August 03, 2024, in South Fulton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pineapple Express co-founder, Matthew Feinstein, told the SFGATE that the lawsuit is inaccurate and they don't owe the rapper anything. While the location has since closed, they plan on reopening in September. In 2 Chainz's lawsuit, he notes that Snoop Dogg’s tour manager Damien Roderick introduced him to the company. He has yet to comment on the lawsuit publically.