Blueface’s Son Appears In Cannabis Ad While Rapper Chases Him Around The House: Watch

Parenthood isn't easy at any age. For young people in particular, it can be difficult to find yourself growing up alongside your child. 26-year-old Blueface was thrust into the role of a father in his early 20s when he and high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis found out they were expecting. Their oldest, Jauvaughn, is now six years old. He's been making frequent appearances on his parents' social media accounts this year. Of course, not everyone approves of the way the California native chooses to raise his little ones. Still, that's never stopped Blue from being himself.

The Cr*zy In Love star faced backlash just a few months ago for keeping his sons in the same house as strippers while filming a music video. Now, he's being slammed for including his adolescent son in an Instagram advertisement for a cannabis company. As the video begins, we see the young boy running around shirtless as his famous father follows before stopping to address the camera. "Hey, I want y'all to tap in with Verified Members L.A.," Blue urges his followers. "They got the best quality for the best quantity. Highs and lows. All you gotta do is click this code. They gon' pull up to your doorstep," he adds while Jauvaughn watches on from behind.

Blueface Spends Time with His Firstborn

The MILF Music founder doesn't explicitly mention weed around his little one. However, seeing as he's still in hot water for the NSFW post of his and Chrisean Rock's son that hit Twitter over the weekend, followers made it clear that they're not impressed with these antics either. "Your actions warrant you being CANCELLED," one user declared. "That d**n fire alarm!!! Change the d**n battery’s so it will stop beeping," multiple others chimed in.

As Blueface attempts to strengthen his bond with his and Jaidyn Alexis' two sons, the "Thotiana" rapper has once again been raising speculation on Twitter about whether Chrisean Rock's baby is his or not. After the new mother liked a tweet suggesting that her ex could be responsible for fathering the little one, Blue publicly called her out. Read what Rock's former lover had to say about the situation at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

