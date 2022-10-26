It’s no secret that Snoop Dogg is one of the world’s most prolific smokers. In fact, it seems like there are few people who could keep up with him. Snoop’s admitted that Willie Nelson is the only person who’s ever made him tap out during a session.

However, you might be wondering just how many blunts Snoop can smoke within a day. Given his chaotic schedule as a musician and an entrepreneur, it seems nearly impossible that he would be able to smoke as much as he once did. But according to his personal blunt roller, Snoop smokes about 150 blunts on any given day.

Renegade, Snoop’s personal roller, recently sat down on the Kylie and Jackie O podcast where she detailed the rapper’s smoking habits. After winning her position through a roll-off against other formidable joint rollers, she began working for Snoop in 2016. Since then, she said that she’s twisted nearly 450,000 blunts for him.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 14: Recording artist Snoop Dogg onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber will air on March 30, 2015 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I calculate it at over 450,000. I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” she said.

The number of blunts Snoop Dogg consumes daily differed over the years. During the summer, he confirmed that he smokes 81 blunts on average, which matches Renegade’s number.

In related news, Snoop Dogg has been on an impeccable run in recent times, which includes his latest Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Still Got It. The album dropped on Friday and appears to be one of many projects he has in store for the future. He announced earlier this year that he was working on a new project with Dr. Dre titled, Missionary — a play on the title of his debut album, Doggystyle. In addition, the long-awaited album from Mount Westmore — consisting of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40 — is expected to finally hit streaming services on December 9th.

