"Cool Grey" Looks Sharp On The Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Cool Grey” adds another clean look to the iconic silhouette’s long-running history. Dressed in shades of grey suede, black leather, and crisp white underlays, the pair keeps things sharp while nodding to timeless Jordan styling. A hit of royal blue on the tongue and a golden Wings logo inject just enough energy into the neutral palette. Since debuting in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been the backbone of sneaker culture. It was the first signature shoe for Michael Jordan and set the tone for decades of basketball-meets-streetwear influence.

The silhouette’s versatility and endless color-blocking options have kept it relevant across generations, with fresh takes emerging year after year. The upcoming “Cool Grey” version is no different. With premium textures and a balanced color mix, it’s built for both longtime collectors and new fans. The icy blue outsole adds a subtle touch of contrast beneath the clean upper. While release details are still under wraps, this mockup preview offers a strong hint at what’s in store. You can get a closer look at the mockup in the images above. Expect more details and official confirmation from Jordan Brand as we move closer to 2026.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

This Air Jordan 1 High OG mockup features white leather on the base and light grey suede overlays. Black accents hit the collar, laces, and Swoosh. Royal blue tongue tags and golden Wings logos add bold contrast. An icy translucent outsole sits beneath a cream-toned midsole. The materials and tones combine for a versatile, elevated look.