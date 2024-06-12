Juvenile Immortalized In New Orleans With "Back That Azz Up" Day

A great honor for an all-time classic song.

One of the true Golden Age's of hip-hop has to be the 90s. There were so many iconic and influential records that dropped during that decade. One of them that came out toward the latter half of those 10 years that turned out to be ahead of its time was "Back That Azz Up" by Juvenile. The 400 Degreez cut, contrary to popular belief, was not as well received as you might think. Those were the paraphrased words of the song's producer, Mannie Fresh. But as Mannie also said, "Fast forward 20 years later it's stood the test of time".

Those words could not be truer, as the song is now 25 years old exactly, and it still revered and played at functions and by hip-hop fans across the globe. Because of the importance of the song and it essentially kickstarting the New Orleans bounce sound, it is getting its own day. According to HipHopDX, Mayor LaToya Cantrell made it official this week that June 11 will be "Back That Azz Up Day". Juvenile shared his excitement for this incredible honor on his Instagram page, while holding the framed document.

Juvenile Celebrates "Back That Azz Up" Day On IG

"Check me out, man. The mayor done made it official. On this day 25 years ago, I released a song called ‘Back That Azz Up'. Today is officially ‘Back That Azz Up Day. I need everybody to celebrate today by backing that azz up.. Y’all come lay it down with your boy, Juvie". Mannie Fresh also expressed his gratitude toward Mayor LaToya Cantrell, saying, "@juviethegreat @liltunechi @cashmoneyofficial and myself are appreciative of this moment in music history …THE GREATEST LOVE SONG EVER WRITTEN

Thank you to @mayorcantrell and @cityofnola." This news comes at the perfect time, as Juvenile is also going on a behemoth of tour to help further commemorate the track. The Back That Azz Up 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off on July 7 and run through December 31. That equates to 65 stops and it should be one heck of a party.