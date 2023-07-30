Nicki Minaj Swatted Again, 911 Called To Respond To Alleged Shooting At Home

Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to be a victim of a swatting call, this time due to a 911 call made that alleged a shooting at her home. For those unaware, “swatting” refers to someone calling police on false grounds just to have them bother a celebrity at their home. In fact, this is unfortunately far from the first time that the Trinidadian MC faced these fake calls and had to explain herself to police. According to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies went to her house in the San Fernando Valley and spoke to Minaj upon arrival. From what reports indicate, it seems like they clarified and resolved the situation swiftly.

Moreover, this online phenomenon targeted many celebrities, streamers, and non-famous people for years. Despite law enforcement’s best efforts to mitigate the impact of these calls and to verify them with certainty, it’s a hard hurdle to jump over. After all, you run the risk of not responding to a legitimate call, but you put people in danger by doing so for a fake one. This has been happening for so long that a true fix for the issue is unlikely, and neither Nicki Minaj nor anyone else deserves that kind of harassment.

Nicki Minaj At The Barbie World Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Furthermore, at least this case seemingly wrapped up quickly after police and the 40-year-old rapper spoke. What makes this situation even harder to stomach is that Nicki Minaj should be enjoying herself and basking in her success right now. Recently, she expressed her excitement to fans about her upcoming album Pink Friday 2, hyping up the album’s release and even explaining her inspiration for the project’s title. It seems like Minaj draws a lot of that from her family, as it turns out that her son, who she calls Papa Bear, was a big part of her decision.

“Y’all, I’m not even kidding,” she tweeted. “In 111 days…Pink Friday 2 is coming to save & restore hope omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on [cloud nine]. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik.” “I tweeted PF2 [when I was] pregnant I believe right y’all?,” another tweet read. “That means papa gave mama the name. And so shall it be…blessed.” For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, come back to HNHH.

