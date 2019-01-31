the joker
- ViralFousey Dresses As The Joker Ahead Of Return To StreamingFousey is back.By Alexander Cole
- Antics6ix9ine Compares Himself To The JokerTekashi 6ix9ine admits that he aims to be a supervillain because "superheroes always die." By Aron A.
- TVLakeith Stanfield On Playing The Joker: "That'd Be Beautiful"Could Lakeith Stanfield pull off The Joker?By Dominiq R.
- GamingThe Joker Gets Brutal In "Mortal Kombat 11" TrailerThe Joker is formidable. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMargot Robbie Confirms Jared Leto Will Not Be Reprising Joker Role In "Birds Of Prey"Harley doesn't have time for her toxic ex.By Lynn S.
- CrimeLil Duval Trolls Kat Stacks' Alleged New Mugshot: "Looking Like The Joker"Kat Stacks was allegedly arrested for domestic violence.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Joker" Has Become The Most Profitable Comic Book Movie Of All TimeMaking bankBy Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureRobert Pattinson Affirms His Version Of "Batman" Will Never Meet "Joker"Robert Pattinson is never meeting Joaquin Phoenix's character.By Aida C.
- MoviesWill "Joker" Be In New "Suicide Squad" Movie? Probably NotThe Joker may not be making a return to the "Suicide Squad."By Andrew Portnoy
- MoviesRecord Execs Confirm Gary Glitter Won't Get Any Music Royalties From "Joker"The convicted pedophile won't get a penny. By Aida C.
- Movies"Joker" Wins This Weekend Box Office War Over "Gemini Man"The "Joker" takes home the crown.By Aida C.
- MoviesThe ''Joker'' Continues Winning Streak With $17 Million Dollar Box OfficeThese box office numbers are keeping smiles on many faces. By Aida C.
- MoviesWarner Bros. Responds To "Joker" Concerns From Aurora Shooting Victims ParentsWarner Bros. finally addresses the elephant in the room.By Aron A.
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix's "Joker" & Robert Pattinson's "Batman" Will Not Cross OverSorry all, but it will "definitely not" happen.By Aron A.
- MoviesRobert Pattinson Hints At Batman Crossing Over With Joaquin Phoenix's JokerRobert Pattinson may have revealed a vital detail about the future of the DC Extended Universe.By Aron A.
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Breaks Down Origin Of His "Joker Laugh"Joaquin Phoenix opens up about some of his acting methods. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureMichael Jai White Puts Heath Ledger "Dark Knight" Death Rumors To RestThe actor says Ledger's role as the Joker didn't have anything to do with his death.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Suicide Squad" Sequel Is A "Relaunch" With James Gunn Possibly DirectingA reboot is in the works. By Karlton Jahmal