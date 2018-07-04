Morgan Freeman
- Pop CultureMorgan Freeman Voiced His Love Of Elon Musk In Resurfaced InterviewMorgan Freeman sung Musk's Praises in 2016.ByJamil David1028 Views
- Pop CultureMorgan Freeman Net Worth 2023: What Is The Movie Star Worth?Explore Morgan Freeman's journey from early life to Hollywood stardom and discover the factors contributing to his impressive net worth.ByJake Skudder2.3K Views
- Pop CultureMorgan Freeman Says He Doesn't Like The Term, "African American"Morgan Freeman says that he considers Black History Month to be insulting.ByCole Blake775 Views
- MoviesT.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A MovieMorgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”ByAron A.57.7K Views
- BarsKanye West Leaves Fans Baffled By Rhyming Semen With Morgan FreemanThere's no shortage of outlandish bars from Kanye West on "Donda 2." ByAron A.3.7K Views
- PoliticsMorgan Freeman Doesn't Agree With Defunding The Police, Calls Officers "Necessary"Freeman shared his opinion while discussing "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain," an elderly veteran with bipolar who was shot and killed by police.ByErika Marie1.7K Views
- TVDave Chappelle Is Irritated By Morgan Freeman's Narration In "The Closer" TrailerChappelle’s five-year run of stand-up specials with Netflix will come to a close this week. ByAngela Savage7.6K Views
- Pop Culture"Lean On Me" Educator Joe Clark Has Passed Away At 82: ReportMorgan Freeman starred as Clark in the film about the tough-acting teacher who wielded a baseball bat in the halls.ByErika Marie2.0K Views
- Reviews21 Savage & Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Review"Savage Mode II" is a glorious expansion of the undeniable chemistry that Metro Boomin & 21 Savage introduced four years ago, further cementing their status in the pantheon of rapper-producer duos. ByAron A.7.5K Views
- SportsLeBron James Echoes Morgan Freeman With "Savage Mode 2" PassageLeBron James has been listening to some 21 Savage.ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views
- Music Videos21 Savage Brings His Grammy To The Block For "Runnin" VideoSavage drops by the neighborhood with some motivation.ByDre D.4.9K Views
- Music21 Savage Clarifies Whether "Snitches & Rats" Is About 6ix9ine21 Savage got Morgan Freeman to narrate an interlude about "Snitches & Rats", which many believed was about Tekashi 6ix9ine.ByAlex Zidel32.9K Views
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Announce "Savage Mode 2", Fans Couldn't Be More ReadyThe major announcement from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin has fans jumping out of their seats in excitement.ByAlex Zidel3.8K Views
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Has A Release Date21 Savage and Metro Boomin reveal the "Savage Mode 2" release date with some help from Morgan Freeman. ByAron A.12.9K Views
- Movies"Angel Has Fallen" Tops Labor Day Box Office With $14 Million TakeAction movie summer is still going strong. ByKarlton Jahmal1437 Views
- TVTrailer For Dave Chappelle's 5th Netflix Stand Up Special Has Arrived: WatchDave Chappelle is back.ByChantilly Post3.4K Views
- EntertainmentMorgan Freeman Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Granddaughter's KillerThe allegations are not new.ByBrynjar Chapman30.2K Views
- EntertainmentMorgan Freeman's Granddaughter's Killer Receives Final Prison SentenceLamar Davenport will serve 20 years behind bars. ByChantilly Post9.1K Views
- EntertainmentLeBron James & John Legend Team Up To Produce "Lean On Me" Reboot Series For CWJames is settling into Hollywood nicely. ByKarlton Jahmal1305 Views
- EntertainmentSuzanne Somers Defends Morgan Freeman, Says He's Just A "Big Flirt"Somers defends her good friend. ByKarlton Jahmal1.8K Views