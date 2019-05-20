porn addiction
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Reveals She Started Watching Porn At 11: “I Think It Really Destroyed My Brain”The “Happier Than Ever” singer spoke with Howard Stern about how early exposure to adult content has impacted her sex life.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsTerry Crews Admits Porn Addiction Nearly Ruined His MarriageTerry Crews and his wife open up about his addiction to pornography.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAndra Day Talks Dealing With Porn & Sex Addiction While Portraying Billie HolidayThe singer revealed that she didn't want her "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" performance to be sexualized because of her own addictions.By Erika Marie
- SportsLamar Odom Says He’s Done Watching PornLamar said it's been about a month since he last watched porn.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Shares That His Wife Once Left Him Because Of His Prior Addiction to PornThe actor has never shied away from discussing his previous battle.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentWillow Smith Given Offer To Direct Adult Film Following "RTT" Porn DiscussionThe CCO of Adult Time sent a letter to Willow's team hoping that she'll take them up on their offer.By Erika Marie
- MusicWill Smith Jokes He Doesn't Watch "Red Table Talk" Because "They Tellin' All Our Business!"The "Aladdin" actor praised his family for being open on the show.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett-Smith Reveals She Had A "Little Porn Addiction"Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones speak about porn on "Red Table Talk."By Alex Zidel