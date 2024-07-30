Kanye West Admits To Porn Addiction In Leaked Version Of "Carnival"

Ye has a way with words.

Kanye West and his album Vultures were a hot topic of debate a few months ago. Overall, his newest fans loved it. However, those fans who have been around since the very beginning hated it with a passion. From the awful lyrics to the half-baked production, this was an album that ranks at the very bottom of Ye's discography. Regardless, there is at least one song that has left a lot of fans feeling excited, every time it comes on.

That song, of course, is "Carnival." It is a song that features Ty Dolla Sign, Rich The Kid, and even Playboi Carti. Fans have been overplaying this song quite a bit, and it has also been a massive hit over on TikTok. Now, it appears as though an earlier version of the song has leaked. In this new version, Kanye comes through with some truly questionable bars. "In the crib, watching p*rn, since the day I was born," Ye raps. "Got my kids in a fake school, we ain't Jewish"

Kanye West Gets Pretty Honest

Kanye has been pretty adamant about his porn addiction in the past. There are numerous alleged stories of Ye showing people porn off of his phone without any consent. Moreover, the way he dresses Bianca Censori has led to lots of discourse surrounding his attitudes towards women. Not to mention, some of these bars are yet another example of how the artist has put less thought and effort into his lyrics. Only time will tell whether or not we ever get Vultures 2.

Let us know what you think of these bars, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye West's lyricism has gone down the drain as of late? Did you enjoy what he brought forth with his most recent project, Vultures? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

