Doechii Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist At The BET Awards, Makes Powerful Anti-Trump Speech

BY Alexander Cole 211 Views
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii, winner of Best Rap Album for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal', at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Doechii was given the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards, and her speech is absolutely going to resonate with people.

Doechii has been having herself an incredible year. She won Best Rap Album at the Grammys and showed herself to be one of the most creative young talents in hip-hop. Alligator Bites Never Heal was a coming out part of sorts for the artist. In 2025, things are set to get even better for her.

Tonight, the artist found herself at the BET Awards where she was nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. She was in a stacked category with the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and even Sexyy Red. However, she came out victorious, and no one is particularly surprised about it.

Having said that, it did not take long for Doechii to make an impression with her speech. While speaking to the crowd at the Peacock Theater, the artist referenced what was happening outside. ICE raids have taken Los Angeles by storm, and there are protests across the city.

However, the military is set to be deployed, and Doechii wanted to make a statement about that. She noted the Trump administration is hurting marginalized groups and that everyone needs to stand together.

Doechii BET Awards

It was an extremely powerful speech. Additionally, it just goes to show why Doechii is the star that she is right now. She is not afraid to speak out about injustices, and she is always demonstrating that she pays attention to the world around her.

Overall, the BET Awards crowd was receptive to the speech, and there were numerous nods of approval. Furthermore, we even saw some give her a standing ovation, which just goes to show that her words had a major impact.

Doechii's win was the first major award of the evening. It will be interesting to see how things play out over the coming hours. Overall, there are still quite a few awards left to give out. We also have some amazing performances on the horizon.

