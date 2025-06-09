BET Awards To Continue Despite Ongoing Protests In Los Angeles

BY Cole Blake 211 Views
Protests Erupt In L.A. County Sparked By Federal Immigration Raids
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Union members and supporters rally in Grand Park calling for the release of union leader David Huerta, who was arrested during an immigration enforcement action on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high during this third day of immigrant rights protests and the Trump administration calling in the National Guard against the wishes of city leader and the governor to put down the protests. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The BET Awards will still be airing at 8:00 PM, ET on Monday night from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

BET has announced that the 2025 BET Awards will continue at the Peacock Theater on Monday night, despite the ongoing protests in Los Angeles. The event organizers confirmed the news in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

"BET remains committed to the safety of our guests and staff," the statement reads. "We are working closely with LAPD and monitoring the situation. The 2025 BET Awards will take place Monday, June 9th, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT as scheduled."

Kevin Hart will be serving as the host for show with Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Leon Thomas, Keyshia Cole and Glorilla appearing as musical guests. This year's ceremony will be in commemoration of the event's 25th anniversary.

LA Protests Update

As for the protests, they've resulted in chaotic scenes in Los Angeles. Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets over the weekend to protest federal authorities' recent arrests of immigrants in the city. Attendees set fire to self-driving cars as law enforcement officers used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs to combat them. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said authorities made dozens of arrests over the weekend, according to CBS News.

In response to the protests, President Donald Trump escalated tensions by deploying the National Guard. "Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!" he wrote on Truth Social. Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by announcing a lawsuit against Trump. "Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire. Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. "California will be taking him to court."

On Monday afternoon, Donald Trump remarked, “We’ll see what happens," to reporters at the White House when asked about sending even more troops into the city, according to CNN. He added: “I mean, I think we have it very well under control — I think it would have been a very bad situation, it was heading in the wrong direction, it’s now heading in the right direction."

