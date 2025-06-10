Doechii's "Anxiety" Has Reportedly Led To A Major Pay Day For Gotye

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-SHOW
Winner of Best Female Hip Hop Artist US rapper singer Doechii speaks on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Doechii's popular single, "Anxiety," famously samples Gotye's iconic 2011 song, "Somebody That I Used to Know."

The success of Doechii's hit song, "Anxiety," which has achieved its third-straight week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, has been a major financial success for Gotye and Luis Bonfá. The track samples Gotye's iconic 2011 song, "Somebody That I Used to Know," which itself samples Bonfá's 1967 hit “Seville," according to Billboard.

In turn, the outlet reports both artists could earn upwards of $72,000 from the success of "Anxiety." The financial opportunity comes from two angles: First, with sampling, the original publisher becomes a co-owner of the new song and second, the original song often sees an uptick in streams.

Doechii released "Anxiety" way back in 2019, but after it resurged in popularity more recently, she rerecorded the song and included it as a bonus track on her latest album, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The song peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

Doechii BET Awards

In other news, Doechii recently took home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist during the BET Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles. She used the opportunity to target President Donald Trump with her acceptance speech, after he called for additional National Guard members to descend upon the city and shut down the protests in response to recent immigration raids.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” she said, as caught by The Guardian. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?”

“People are being swept up and torn from their families,” she further said. “I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people … We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together.”

