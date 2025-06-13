Kim Kardashian has joined a wave of public figures speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, criticizing the agency’s forceful deportation tactics under Donald Trump’s administration. In a statement posted to Instagram Stories, the reality star and advocate for prison reform condemned ICE’s treatment of immigrants and urged a more humane approach. Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump have a history of working together on other legal issues and current events.

Though ICE claims its mission targets violent offenders, Kardashian argued their operations too often harm innocent people. “When we see hardworking individuals torn from their families, we have to speak up,” she wrote. “It’s our responsibility to do what’s right.”

Her message followed a fiery moment at the 2025 BET Awards, where rapper Doechii used her acceptance speech to challenge Trump and ICE. Kardashian reposted the speech, showing support for Doechii’s pointed criticism of the government’s use of military force during peaceful immigration protests in Los Angeles.

“What kind of government sends soldiers when people protest injustice?” Doechii asked, comparing the response to authoritarian regimes.

Kim Kardasians Message To Trump

Kardashian didn’t mention Trump by name, but her post clearly rebuked his administration’s stance. She reflected on her Los Angeles upbringing, where immigrants shaped neighborhoods, schools, and businesses.

“They’re not just immigrants,” she wrote. “They’re our neighbors, classmates, coworkers, and loved ones.”

She called for unity and compassion, urging people not to let political differences justify cruelty. “Communities thrive because of immigrants,” she added. “We can’t turn a blind eye to the fear and injustice so many face. There must be a better way.”

Her remarks come as protests continue in Los Angeles over ICE raids and deportations, many targeting individuals with no criminal history and long-standing ties to their communities.