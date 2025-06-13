Kim Kardashian Joins Other Celebrities Addressesing Donald Trump Regarding ICE Raids

TOPSHOT - US celebrity Kim Kardashian (C) waves as she arrives at the Assize Court for the trial during which she will testify over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars' worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian has joined a wave of public figures speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, criticizing the agency’s forceful deportation tactics under Donald Trump’s administration. In a statement posted to Instagram Stories, the reality star and advocate for prison reform condemned ICE’s treatment of immigrants and urged a more humane approach. Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump have a history of working together on other legal issues and current events.

Though ICE claims its mission targets violent offenders, Kardashian argued their operations too often harm innocent people. “When we see hardworking individuals torn from their families, we have to speak up,” she wrote. “It’s our responsibility to do what’s right.”

Her message followed a fiery moment at the 2025 BET Awards, where rapper Doechii used her acceptance speech to challenge Trump and ICE. Kardashian reposted the speech, showing support for Doechii’s pointed criticism of the government’s use of military force during peaceful immigration protests in Los Angeles.

“What kind of government sends soldiers when people protest injustice?” Doechii asked, comparing the response to authoritarian regimes.

Kim Kardasians Message To Trump

Kardashian didn’t mention Trump by name, but her post clearly rebuked his administration’s stance. She reflected on her Los Angeles upbringing, where immigrants shaped neighborhoods, schools, and businesses.

“They’re not just immigrants,” she wrote. “They’re our neighbors, classmates, coworkers, and loved ones.”

She called for unity and compassion, urging people not to let political differences justify cruelty. “Communities thrive because of immigrants,” she added. “We can’t turn a blind eye to the fear and injustice so many face. There must be a better way.”

Her remarks come as protests continue in Los Angeles over ICE raids and deportations, many targeting individuals with no criminal history and long-standing ties to their communities.

Once known solely for reality television, Kardashian has increasingly used her platform to spotlight social justice issues. Her recent comments highlight a cultural shift where more public figures are challenging policies they believe punish the vulnerable.

