Kim Kardashian & Her Tesla Robot's Perfect Photoshoot Gets Ripped To Shreds On Social Media

Here we go again, Kim Kardashian is at the center of controversy over a robo love-inspired images from in her latest Perfect Magazine shoot. On Friday, the Skims co-founder posted photos posing on a Tesla Cybertruck and embracing the company’s humanoid robot. The sleek, futuristic shoot was intended as a play on her public persona, with Kardashian telling Perfect, “I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic.” However, the timing and imagery ignited backlash, with many accusing her of aligning herself with Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, amid ongoing boycotts against the billionaire.

Social media quickly erupted with criticism, pointing to Musk’s political ties and his reported role in supporting former president Donald Trump’s efforts to restructure the federal government. “She definitely picked a side,” one commenter wrote, adding a red flag emoji. Another took a harsher approach, writing, “Iconic! (If that truck was on fire!)” Others linked the imagery to geopolitical tensions, with one comment reading, “Well, that’s a very clear side just picked, the same one that sides with Russia. Not great.”

Kim Kardashian's Tesla Robot

Amid the backlash, some fans shifted focus away from politics, praising Kardashian’s striking appearance in the photos. Comments calling her “beautiful” and “stunning” flooded in. It proves that even in controversy, she maintains an audience captivated by her aesthetic. As debate over her Perfect Magazine shoot continues, Kardashian has yet to respond to the criticism. The images have once again placed her at the intersection of celebrity, politics, and public opinion.