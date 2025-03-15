Kim Kardashian & Her Tesla Robot's Perfect Photoshoot Gets Ripped To Shreds On Social Media

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 326 Views
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Kardashian runs into another public backlash after taking over sister Khloe's 40th birthday party a week ago.

Here we go again, Kim Kardashian is at the center of controversy over a robo love-inspired images from in her latest Perfect Magazine shoot. On Friday, the Skims co-founder posted photos posing on a Tesla Cybertruck and embracing the company’s humanoid robot. The sleek, futuristic shoot was intended as a play on her public persona, with Kardashian telling Perfect, “I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic.” However, the timing and imagery ignited backlash, with many accusing her of aligning herself with Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, amid ongoing boycotts against the billionaire.

Social media quickly erupted with criticism, pointing to Musk’s political ties and his reported role in supporting former president Donald Trump’s efforts to restructure the federal government. “She definitely picked a side,” one commenter wrote, adding a red flag emoji. Another took a harsher approach, writing, “Iconic! (If that truck was on fire!)” Others linked the imagery to geopolitical tensions, with one comment reading, “Well, that’s a very clear side just picked, the same one that sides with Russia. Not great.”

Kim Kardashian's Tesla Robot

Amid the backlash, some fans shifted focus away from politics, praising Kardashian’s striking appearance in the photos. Comments calling her “beautiful” and “stunning” flooded in. It proves that even in controversy, she maintains an audience captivated by her aesthetic. As debate over her Perfect Magazine shoot continues, Kardashian has yet to respond to the criticism. The images have once again placed her at the intersection of celebrity, politics, and public opinion.

The latest criticism follows the Kardashians' neutral choice on presidential candidates. They faced scrutiny earlier this year when a social media post cartered to Melania Trump. In January, she shared a photo from Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration. It shows the First Lady stepping out of a car in a tailored overcoat and wide-brimmed hat. Though she offered no commentary, the post stirred speculation about her political leanings.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
