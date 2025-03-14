OJ Simpson's Estate Prevents Kim Kardashian From Buying Her Father's Bible Back

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 747 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OJ Simpson Estate Kim Kardashian Father Bible Pop Culture News
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Kim Kardashian is interviewed by MLS on Apple TV before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian's father, infamously represented former NFL star OJ Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

The estate of OJ Simpson ran into a lot of problems over the past few months, such as a lawsuit against his son for moving into his late father's home. With this and other whirlwinds in mind, they don't want to take any chances or go back on previous agreements. According to TMZ, some of OJ's personal items went up for auction last month, including a personal Bible that Robert Kardashian gifted him. It even includes a personalized note from the defense attorney, something that probably caught the eye of Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, the outlet reports that she tried to purchase this Bible from the auction, but was unsuccessful.

TMZ reportedly spoke with O.J. Simpson's estate's executor, Malcolm LaVergne, and learned that Kim Kardashian's team reached out to him last month after she found out about the auction. She supposedly offered him $15K for the Bible, but the estate had to turn her down because it was too late to buy it outside of the auction. Apparently, the socialite's team also asked about whether or not there are any other items in the Simpson estate's possession that belonged to Robert Kardashian.

Read More: Celina Powell Reveals Why She Regrets Not Sleeping With OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson Debt
Syndication: USA TODAY
O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. © Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Malcolm LaVergne stated to TMZ that this Bible already fell under contract and a court order to help pay O.J. Simpson's debts. Specifically, this debt is in the form of a civil suit judgement to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, which followed a jury's conclusion that he is liable for their deaths. Back to LaVergne, though, he reportedly told Kim Kardashian and her team that he would be "insane" to accept their request, since legal fees alone would total about the same amount. After all, they would need proper paperwork to sell the Bible outside of auction terms.

Still, none of this explicitly bars the mother of four from participating in the auction, so we'll see if there's a loophole here. In fact, Malcolm LaVergne reportedly told her team that they could join in on the fun after the auction's active opening this week, as he didn't want to facilitate this sale to avoid a lawsuit from Goldin Auctions that would've blocked it either way. Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian continues to reflect on her family and expand on their legacy in the process.

Read More: Ray J Appears To Suggest He “Made” Kim Kardashian

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 5 Sports OJ Simpson's Estate Gets Hit With Massive Tax Lien 14.0K
US Presswire Sports Archive Pop Culture OJ Simpson's Estate Sues His Son For Moving Into His Home 1198
Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images Sports OJ Simpson Reportedly Still Owes Millions To Fred Goldman 4.1K
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment Kim Kardashian West Snooped Through O.J. Simpson Evidence Files As A Teen 8.9K