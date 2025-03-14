OJ Simpson's Estate Prevents Kim Kardashian From Buying Her Father's Bible Back

The estate of OJ Simpson ran into a lot of problems over the past few months, such as a lawsuit against his son for moving into his late father's home. With this and other whirlwinds in mind, they don't want to take any chances or go back on previous agreements. According to TMZ, some of OJ's personal items went up for auction last month, including a personal Bible that Robert Kardashian gifted him. It even includes a personalized note from the defense attorney, something that probably caught the eye of Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, the outlet reports that she tried to purchase this Bible from the auction, but was unsuccessful.

TMZ reportedly spoke with O.J. Simpson's estate's executor, Malcolm LaVergne, and learned that Kim Kardashian's team reached out to him last month after she found out about the auction. She supposedly offered him $15K for the Bible, but the estate had to turn her down because it was too late to buy it outside of the auction. Apparently, the socialite's team also asked about whether or not there are any other items in the Simpson estate's possession that belonged to Robert Kardashian.

OJ Simpson Debt

O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. © Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Malcolm LaVergne stated to TMZ that this Bible already fell under contract and a court order to help pay O.J. Simpson's debts. Specifically, this debt is in the form of a civil suit judgement to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, which followed a jury's conclusion that he is liable for their deaths. Back to LaVergne, though, he reportedly told Kim Kardashian and her team that he would be "insane" to accept their request, since legal fees alone would total about the same amount. After all, they would need proper paperwork to sell the Bible outside of auction terms.