OJ Simpson's Estate Sues His Son For Moving Into His Home

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1144 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US Presswire Sports Archive
Jan 9, 1994; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBC sideline reporter O.J. Simpson at the AFC wildcard playoff game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Raiders at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Some more turmoil has emerged within the Simpson family.

OJ Simpson's estate has yet another issue on their hands, as its special administrator Malcolm LaVergne reportedly filed a suit against the late football player's son Justin Simpson, according to TMZ. Moreover, the suit is because Justin's alleged company Primary Holdings, LLC reportedly bought OJ's house when he was still living in it in August of 2022 to protect it from creditor claims. Now, LaVergne claims that Justin moved into the house after his father passed away and refuses to vacate it or pay the estate back for payments that OJ continued to make despite the other company's ownership.

Also, the estate's administrator claimed that OJ never wanted to separate his house and estate, and that OJ made the house payments throughout this whole time up until his death. LaVergne claims that OJ Simpson's son is still living in the house and is contradicting OJ's will by refusing to leave. We'll see where this case goes, especially as people continue to bring up OJ's controversies by either speaking on the disconnect that they created with his celebrity or by showing their unwavering support.

Read More: OJ Simpson FBI File Has Been Released, Agents Went To Italy To Study Shoes For His Infamous Case

OJ Simpson At A Parole Hearing
Syndication: USA TODAY
O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. © Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But some other recent comments about OJ Simpson are much more weird and unnecessary than this legal dispute with his son, such as Celina Powell's bizarre reflection on what she didn't do with him. The infamous groupie told Adam22 on No Jumper that she regrets not sleeping with OJ because she wanted him to tell her if he really murdered his wife. Decades after the acquittal, people continue to display a morbid fascination with "the truth" behind this case, which shouldn't come as any surprise given the massive impact of that legal case.

Nevertheless, others believe that OJ Simpson's legacy deserves more scrutiny. "When you do something like this, you got folks outside saying, 'See that?'" Stephen A. Smith critically expressed regarding the BET Awards' tribute to OJ in 2024. "TMZ talking about it. NBC talking about it... When that kind of stuff happens, how do you think that benefits us? That's a story we don't get into nearly as much as we should. Did it ever occur to anybody? Even though [Paramount owns BET], there's Black folks everywhere. All up in there. And that's what we celebrate?"

Read More: OJ Simpson's Estate Gets Hit With Massive Tax Lien

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing Sports OJ Simpson’s Estate Is Reportedly In Shambles Trying To Settle His Debts 3.4K
Closing Arguments Begin In O.J. Simpson Trial Sports OJ Simpson Death Gets Hit With The Meme Treatment On Twitter 8.8K
Book Party for "His Name Is Ron - Our Search for Justice" Pop Culture Fred Goldman Calls OJ Simpson’s Death A "Reminder" Of His Late Son Ron's 996
Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images Sports OJ Simpson Reportedly Still Owes Millions To Fred Goldman 4.1K