OJ Simpson's Estate Sues His Son For Moving Into His Home

OJ Simpson's estate has yet another issue on their hands, as its special administrator Malcolm LaVergne reportedly filed a suit against the late football player's son Justin Simpson, according to TMZ. Moreover, the suit is because Justin's alleged company Primary Holdings, LLC reportedly bought OJ's house when he was still living in it in August of 2022 to protect it from creditor claims. Now, LaVergne claims that Justin moved into the house after his father passed away and refuses to vacate it or pay the estate back for payments that OJ continued to make despite the other company's ownership.

Also, the estate's administrator claimed that OJ never wanted to separate his house and estate, and that OJ made the house payments throughout this whole time up until his death. LaVergne claims that OJ Simpson's son is still living in the house and is contradicting OJ's will by refusing to leave. We'll see where this case goes, especially as people continue to bring up OJ's controversies by either speaking on the disconnect that they created with his celebrity or by showing their unwavering support.

OJ Simpson At A Parole Hearing

O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. © Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But some other recent comments about OJ Simpson are much more weird and unnecessary than this legal dispute with his son, such as Celina Powell's bizarre reflection on what she didn't do with him. The infamous groupie told Adam22 on No Jumper that she regrets not sleeping with OJ because she wanted him to tell her if he really murdered his wife. Decades after the acquittal, people continue to display a morbid fascination with "the truth" behind this case, which shouldn't come as any surprise given the massive impact of that legal case.