OJ Simpson’s Estate Is Reportedly In Shambles Trying To Settle His Debts

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing
LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)
The legendary NFL star left behind some major debts.

The executor of OJ Simpson’s estate is reportedly desperately trying to come up with the funds to pay off numerous creditors the late NFL legend owed money to before his death. Malcolm LaVergne, who served as Simpson’s longtime lawyer, told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s trying to get $269,000 from one of Simpson’s homes to come up with the money. However, he’s dealing with "strong resistance" to his efforts to do so.

LaVergne says Simpson’s son, Justin, whose mother was Nicole Brown Simpson, helped him purchase the Las Vegas home back in 2022. He estimates they put $159K into the home, which has helped to significantly increase the value. Regardless, it’s still a small step in covering the $30 million judgment for Simpson’s murder case and a massive tax lien that still needs to be paid. While he was famously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman, he was still found liable in a Santa Monica civil court. Apparently the unpaid interest on the judgment has increased the amount to upwards of $100 million. As for the tax lien, it amounts to $500,000.

The BET Awards Honor OJ Simpson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Image of O.J. Simpson is shown during the In Memoriam portion of the show at the 2024 B.E.T. Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LaVergne is hoping to get permission to sell some of OJs other belongings as well. One item LaVergne is looking for to help him with the debts is OJ’s missing Pro Football Hall of Fame ring. He told TMZ that it “belongs to the estate and I want it placed at my feet." Additionally, there's a particularly valuable Rolex watch that should fetch a steep price.

OJ passed away back in April after a battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Be on the lookout for further updates on OJ Simpson and his estate on HotNewHipHop.

