OJ Simpson FBI File Has Been Released, Agents Went To Italy To Study Shoes For His Infamous Case

The files reveal some interesting facts.

Agents went to great pains to examine the shoeprint found at the murder scene, according to O.J. Simpson's FBI file, which was just made public. Numerous documents, most of which deal with O.J.'s acquittal in the notorious 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, are among the thousands of records that the feds dumped on the late football player on Friday. FBI agents testified at the time on a shoeprint found in the ground. The shoe was matched to a Bruno Magli shoe. However, the process of looking into it is now available in full through this file, and it is evident that they dug deep.

The federal authorities traveled to Italy to examine fake footwear, and from the images included in the case, it is evident that they thoroughly studied dimensions and forensics. FBI agents were closely examining the bottoms of two different versions of the BM shoe that were available for purchase in the United States at the time since it was found that the murderer had worn those shoes on that tragic night, which was quite uncommon. You can see that the FBI examined shoeprints to compare them with those discovered at the murder scene by looking through a complete list of all of Bruno Magli's stores in the United States. O.J. Simpson's files released some wild facts

Additionally, it's noteworthy that the federal government is deleting his information as the 30-year milestone draws near. O.J. Simpson passed away from prostate cancer earlier this year.

A few months prior to his death, O.J. Simpson received a prostate cancer diagnosis, and he was currently undergoing chemotherapy. Nevertheless, he passed away from the disease. The family said they were all around him when he passed away in a message posted on his Twitter account. Just a few moments ago, this declaration was made. There are currently limited details available regarding the course of his illness or the point at which things became worse. Furthermore, Simpson had largely kept his battle quiet for months. Overall, more information about Simpson is sure to come out of the files being released.