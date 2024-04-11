Revisiting Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J." After O.J. Simpson's Death

Jay-Z entered a new phase of his career with 4:44 (2018). The Brooklyn icon was no longer chasing trends, as he'd been on his two previous albums, and instead embraced an older, more mature sound that broadened the possibilities of what hip-hop could represent. 4:44 is hailed as a classic today, and a lot of its appeal can be summarized in the song "The Story of O.J." Hov uses the infamous running back as an example of the ills of American success. An example that takes on greater significance in the wake of O.J. Simpson's death.

"The Story of O.J." sees Jay detail a rags to riches story over a killer No I.D. instrumental. The further the song progresses, however, the more the protagonist is criticized for sacrificing his authenticity as a Black man. "The "Story of O.J." uses O.J. Simpson's infamous (albeit alleged) quote, "I'm not black, I'm O.J. as a microcosm of this societal and cultural divide. Jay-Z makes note of the same exact divide between him and rappers who fail to properly invest their money. "Y'all out here still takin' advances, huh? Me and my n***as takin' real chances," he raps. "Y'all on the 'Gram holdin' money to your ear, there's a disconnect, we don't call that money over here."

Read More: Pusha T Used "The Story Of O.J." Beat Even Though No I.D. Asked Him Not To

Jay-Z Posits O.J. Simpson As A Cautionary Tale

The O.J. reference is something most fans comprehend, but the rest of the song's title often goes unnoticed. "The Story of O.J." is an allusion to the 1954 French novel The Story of O, which explores themes of submission and dominance. Once more, Jay-Z is using metaphor to convey the complicated relationship that America has with Black celebrity. The sample of Nina Simone's "Four Women" is the cherry on top of this socially conscious standout. No I.D. chopped it, but he later told Genius that Jay picked it out. Both are credited as producers.

Jay also sat down with Genius to discuss the song's impact. He articulated much of what has already been discussed here, but added a crucial addendum: hope. The rapper sees O.J. Simpson, who died from cancer at age 76, as a cautionary tale for future generations to learn from. Avoiding the mistakes O.J. made will make for better celebrities, better role models, and a better society. "We all make money, and then we all lose money, as artists especially," Hov noted. "But how, when you have some type of success, to transform that into something bigger."

Read More: O.J Simpson Reacts To "The Story Of O.J." By Jay-Z