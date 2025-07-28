The Dungeon Family will be reuniting for a headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, later this year. In doing so, the iconic hometown group will be coming together to honor the late producer Rico Wade, who died of heart failure at the age of 52 in 2024. The Dungeon Family features a number of iconic hip-hop artists including Outkast, TLC, Future, and more.

"The Dungeon Family reshaped Southern hip hop and helped position Atlanta as a global music capital through their innovative sound and collective creativity. As a founding member of Organized Noize, Rico Wade—alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown—helped craft the South’s most iconic records and launched the careers of Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Future," a press release for the event reads.

ONE Musicfest Lineup

The music festival will be held at Piedmont Park on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26. Future will also be serving as a headliner for the festival as a solo act. Other headliners include The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris & Friends, and Doechii. Moving down the lineup, Ari Lennox, Boosie, Busta Rhymes, Chief Keef, Clipse, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Kehlani, Ray Vaughn, Trick Daddy, Trinidad James, Wale, and many more will also be performing over the weekend.

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip-hop," ONE Musicfest founder Jason “J” Carter said in a press release. "ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”