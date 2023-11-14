Blueface Makes It Known That Jaidyn Alexis Is Popping: “Jaidyn Is Booked Till 2024 Sorry Guys Inquire For Next Year”

Blueface is not a humble man, to say the least. But, who actually thinks that he would be? If there is one thing to know about the California rapper is that he is all about causing a stir on social media. Again, it is something we already are aware of, but it is usually for the wrong reasons. However, we will give Blueface some credit here. He is trying to explore other avenues to become a successful businessman. If you have been keeping up with him lately, he is really trying to make his music label a formidable entity in the space.

While there are no major names, he does have social media powerhouses. Lil Mabu, Chrisean Rock, and a few others are on MILF Music. One of those others is his new "Rock" so to speak, Jaidyn Alexis. Her new song "Barbie" has been gaining a lot of traction online and part of the reason is due to her fiancée.

Blueface Is Jaidyn Alexis' Hypeman

That is where we have to applaud Blueface for that. He seems to be going places with his label. Alexis is blowing up so much that now she is totally booked until next year. While it is not that long, it is a sign of growth for the couple. Blueface made sure to let everyone know that he and his soon-to-be wife are tearing it up on Twitter. "Jaidyn is booked till 2024 sorry guys inquire for next year." "Y’all so mad it’s working out I love it so much success is the best victory." Even though he has every right to celebrate, fans are dragging them. For example, one says, "Booked and busy with a song she don’t even know? Ooh ok 😭😂"

What are your initial thoughts on Blueface's tweets about Jaidyn Alexis' availability heading into next year? Will she become one of the biggest female artists in the game? Were fans being too cruel with their comments about Blueface's support for her? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis. Furthermore, stick around with us for everything else going on around the music world.

