Polo G Settles Legal Dispute Over Canceled 2023 European Tour

Polo G might just leave hip-hop behind to become a streamer, but at least he knows what to avoids if he wants to hit the road again. According to Billboard, he recently settled a legal battle with Dutch booking agency J. Noah B.V. over a canceled European tour in 2023.

For those unaware, the Chicago rapper had planned an 11-city trek in Europe back then that he hired J. Noah to book and promote, but an injury led to its cancellation. In a lawsuit, he accused the agency of breaking intellectual property law by promoting the dates with his name and image after they terminated their deal. In a countersuit, the agency alleged that Polo's reasons for cancellation were fake, thus allegedly breaching their contract.

J. Noah B.V. wanted to get hundreds of thousands of dollars back through their lawsuit, as they claimed they spent all that money on the "Giannis" spitter's concerts. This allegedly included security deposits to venues and production staff. The tour was supposed to hit Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, and Denmark in November and December of 2023.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Polo G Lawsuit

Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper Polo G sounds the alarm prior to a match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

But now, Polo G's legal battle is over. He was reportedly in the middle of exchanging evidence with J. Noah for the discovery process, but both sides reached a settlement. A federal judge announced this development via a Friday (June 20) order in New York.

"The court having been advised that all claims asserted herein have been settled in principle, it is ordered that the above-entitled action be and is hereby dismissed," Judge Jesse M. Furman wrote. While this confirms the settlement, the actual terms and details of the agreement are unknown at press time.