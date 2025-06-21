Polo G Settles Legal Dispute Over Canceled 2023 European Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Polo G Settles Canceled 2023 Europe Tour Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper Polo G (left) with girlfriend Crystal Blease during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Polo G accused a booking agency of using his name without permission, whereas they accused him of breach of contract.

Polo G might just leave hip-hop behind to become a streamer, but at least he knows what to avoids if he wants to hit the road again. According to Billboard, he recently settled a legal battle with Dutch booking agency J. Noah B.V. over a canceled European tour in 2023.

For those unaware, the Chicago rapper had planned an 11-city trek in Europe back then that he hired J. Noah to book and promote, but an injury led to its cancellation. In a lawsuit, he accused the agency of breaking intellectual property law by promoting the dates with his name and image after they terminated their deal. In a countersuit, the agency alleged that Polo's reasons for cancellation were fake, thus allegedly breaching their contract.

J. Noah B.V. wanted to get hundreds of thousands of dollars back through their lawsuit, as they claimed they spent all that money on the "Giannis" spitter's concerts. This allegedly included security deposits to venues and production staff. The tour was supposed to hit Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, and Denmark in November and December of 2023.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Polo G Lawsuit
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Chicago Fire FC
Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper Polo G sounds the alarm prior to a match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

But now, Polo G's legal battle is over. He was reportedly in the middle of exchanging evidence with J. Noah for the discovery process, but both sides reached a settlement. A federal judge announced this development via a Friday (June 20) order in New York.

"The court having been advised that all claims asserted herein have been settled in principle, it is ordered that the above-entitled action be and is hereby dismissed," Judge Jesse M. Furman wrote. While this confirms the settlement, the actual terms and details of the agreement are unknown at press time.

Meanwhile, Polo G is slow but steady with material, dropping off the "Thug Memorials" single late last year. It's a pretty soulful cut that reflects his more introspective tendencies, which have definitely taken over his artistry in the past few years. We'll see if this settlement leads to more prolific output moving forward. But in any case, we'll patiently wait for Polo's next big move.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ruisrock Festival 2022 Music Polo G Sues Concert Booking Company For "Outrageous Fraud" 474
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K
GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION - Arrivals Music Polo G Arrested After Hotel Staff Allegedly Finds Gun In His Room 5.6K