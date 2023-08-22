The Weeknd Is Off To Australia And New Zealand For The “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour

What a run for The Weeknd and his After Hours Til Dawn tour. It continues to blow away records and his fans every night. Everything from the production of each show to the incredible singing moments, and selling out arenas, it truly is one of the greatest sets of performances in the history of the music industry. Recently, The Weeknd “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold.” That was a statement released by Live Nation UK.

The European leg of the tour kicked off at the beginning of July and took him through Paris, Barcelona, Milan, and most recently, London. With that section completed this past weekend, the multi Diamond-recording artist still has the Latin American side to finish up, which starts September 26. However, The Weeknd has just tacked on four more shows which begin on November 20. He is headed Down Under to Australia and New Zealand to wow more of his global fans.

The Weeknd Shares The Info: Take A Look

According to Billboard, “Vodafone customers can secure pre-sale tickets from Aug. 25, through a new arrangement announced today with LN and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds. The general ticket onsale starts Friday, Sept. 1.” First, the Canadian hitmaker will head to Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Next, he is off to Accor Stadium in Sydney on November 24. Third up is Marvel Stadium located in Melbourne on December 1. Last but not least is Eden Park in Auckland, which will be held on December 7.

