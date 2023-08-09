The Weeknd Displays Incredible Vocals: Video

Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, is a generational artist and that is largely in part because of his singing voice. It has led to him becoming the highest-streamed artist on Spotify with well over 100 million monthly listeners. He is also the first artist ever to eclipse triple digits. Furthermore, five songs have been played over one billion times (Blinding Lights, Starboy, Save Your Tears, Die For You, and The Hills). On all of these tracks, he is at his most passionate, whether it is singing about toxic relationships, profound love, or flaunting his wealth, he shows out.

Moreover, he puts the same emotion and effort into his live performances, which really cements him as one the greatest to ever do it. The Weeknd is currently on the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn, which is running through Europe and Latin America. The Canadian’s most recent visit was in Madrid, and there is a clip on Instagram that is a must-watch. He was performing a hit from his 2020 album, After Hours. The title track “After Hours” is a heavenly six-minute listening experience and it was brought to life live.

The Weeknd Is A Show Stopper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

In the Instagram video above from The Neighborhood Talk, The Weeknd is singing the part of the song right before it transitions to a different beat. However, he decides to hold the high-pitched singing for 15 seconds straight. It is hard to put into words how hard it is to do that. The fans went absolutely nuts for it and it is easy to see why.

