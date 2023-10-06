JT Defends Sexyy Red After Her Sex Tape Leaks

Yesterday fans were shocked to find that Sexyy Red's Instagram had been hacked. The way they found out was when her sex tape was briefly uploaded to her Instagram story and the events caught fire online from there. Red herself was quick to respond expressing her disappointment in what happened and making sure fans knew it wasn't her doing. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that," she said in a tweet yesterday.

It didn't take long for many online to respond to the incident. DJ Akademiks was uncharacteristically sympathetic. He offered some advice in a tweet complimenting her for how down to earth she is but insisting she improve her choice in men. City Girls rapper JT also chimed in showing support for Red. "Girl you know you sexyy!! gone do yo sh*t, f*ck what these ho’s talkin bout you know you that b*tch," she said in a quote tweet to Red's original response. The tweet has already racked up over 40k likes and featured hundreds of responses expressing similar sentiments. Check out her full response below.

JT Supporting Sexyy Red Amid Sex Tape Scandal

Overnight Drake dropped his highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs. Late in the tracklist is the dancy cut "Rich Baby Daddy" which featured both SZA and Sexyy Red. Red handles quite a bit of the song as well with two full verses and the chorus coming courtesy of her. It's just one appearance in an absolutely stacked feature list for the project.

Sexyy Red has been releasing quite a bit of music recently. Earlier this week she dropped the music video for her new song "No Panties." The video was about what you'd expect. The song is landing on the soundtrack for season 2 of HBO's rap-themed drama Rap Sh!t. What do you think of JT's response to Sexyy Red's sex tape leaking? Let us know in the comment section below.

